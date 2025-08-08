Heavy traffic in Delhi-NCR on Raksha Bandhan eve; advisory issued

Heavy traffic was reported in parts of the Delhi-NCR region on Friday evening, the eve of Raksha Bandhan, with long queues of vehicles seen on roads. Vehicular movement on NH 9 near Chhajarsi on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.(ANI video)

Visuals shared by ANI news agency showed slow vehicular movement on NH 9 near Chhajarsi as people head to their homes.

Traffic congestion was also seen earlier this evening on the Noida-Akshardham road leading to Gandhi Nagar, Geeta Colony, and Shastri Park.

Traffic congestion was also reported in several areas of South Delhi, Delhi-Gurugram routes and East Delhi. Heavy congestion was particularly reported in Jahangirpuri and Indirapuram.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Traffic Police had warned of traffic on roads leading out of Delhi.

“Due to the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival coinciding with the weekend, a large number of commuters are expected to travel out of Delhi via National Highways,” the Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X.

According to the advisory, a significant increase in vehicular volume is expected on National Highway-44 and at the Singhu border, as commuters head towards destinations including Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat and Chandigarh.

“To avoid congestion, commuters heading towards Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh through NH-44 and the Singhu border are advised to consider alternate routes,” it added.

Officials have also suggested the use of public transportation to ease pressure on roadways.

"Public transportation options like the Delhi Metro can be a convenient alternative to reach your destination. Plan your journey in advance to ensure a smooth commute," the advisory added.