Hemant Soren calls BJP ‘showroom of lies and hatred’, saffron party hits back

"I am not wrong when I say that the BJP is a showroom of lies and hatred. They are spending crores of rupees to spread hatred, violence, social animosity and lies against me," Soren wrote on X. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(PTI)

Later, while addressing a rally in state capital Ranchi, the chief minister said,"I was put in jail and their motive was to topple the government and finish the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), but they don't know that the JMM is the Great Wall of China of this state. No one can cross it, whoever climbs this wall will be finished."



BJP accuses Soren of playing ‘victim card’

Countering Soren's allegations, Jharkhand BJP said that he was just playing the victim card to build a narrative of a series of excuses, seeing his impending defeat.

"If he has any grievance, he should go to the Election Commission. Instead of that, he is taking to social media only to play the victim card. He wants to build a narrative of a series of excuses seeing impending defeat in the upcoming election," Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.



The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Soren on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. He was released from jail after the high court granted him bail.



Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23.



In the 2019 Assembly election in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, BJP won 25 seats and Congress won 16. In 2014, the BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19 seats and Congress only won 6 seats.