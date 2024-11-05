‘Protocol not followed by authorities’: Poll official on Hemant Soren chopper delay row

After Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) wrote to President Droupadi Murmu alleging there was a delay of 90-minutes in the take-off of chief minister and party leader Hemant Soren's helicopter, the poll-bound state's chief electoral officer attributed this to auhtorities not following the protocol before declaring the airspace a ‘no-fly zone.’ Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren (left) arrives in Gumla district to address an election rally on Sunday. (PTI)

A no-fly zone was imposed in view of prime minister Narendra Modi's visit on Monday.

“A political party raised issue over equal use of airspace and airports of Ranchi and Deoghar. We had a meeting with the Ranchi Airport director. We clarified there will be no restrictions unless there is any closure of airspace. If such a thing happens, he has to inform about the protocols beforehand. This was not followed. We have asked for a clarification report. Action will be taken after the report is received,” K Ravi Kumar, chief election officer, told ANI.

Meanwhile, Soren called the delay a ‘conspiracy’ against him by the Centre's BJP-led government. Voted out in 2019, the saffron party is aiming to reclaim the state.

Meanwhile, ex-chief minister Babulal Marandi, the state unit head of the BJP, noted there was ‘nothing new’ in the protocol of not allowing helicopters within the prime minister's radar area.

“This has happened for years, wherever PM holds a program. This is done due to security reasons. We too prepare our program like that. We don't hold our programs in the area where PM's program is scheduled for the day because we know flying a helicopter will not be allowed there until he leaves. It has happened during the Congress regime as well,” Marandi said to ANI.

The Jharkhand assembly election will be held on November 13 and 20 while votes will be counted on November 23.