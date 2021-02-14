‘Her laughter reverberates through time’: Smriti Irani remembers Sushma Swaraj
Union minister Smriti Irani remembered late veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary on Sunday, saying, “homage will be paid to the stalwart aplenty” and that for her Swaraj shall always be just around the corner.
“Her laughter reverberates through time , her gentle nudge to get back on your feet every time you feel you can fight back no more .. homage will be paid to the stalwart aplenty .. for me she is & shall always be just around the corner watching ..a blessing called @SushmaSwaraj,” Irani wrote in a post on Twitter.
The BJP stalwart and former external affairs minister died at the age of 67 years on August 6, 2019.
Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri also took to Twitter to mark the globally respected politician’s birth anniversary. She posted a picture with her mother with a post that read “the cake doesn’t seem sweet anymore.”
“Happy Birthday Mom ... the cake seems insipid now. Human form of affection and compassion @SushmaSwaraj . Let us all help Casey today and celebrate Mother's birthday together,” Bansuri tweeted in Hindi.
Several other leaders also tweeted wishes for Swaraj. “Fondly remembering Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji on her birth anniversary. Reaching out to those in need, during her stint as External Affairs Minister has been etched on our memories forever. Her contribution to serving the nation is an inspiration for us all,” Union parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi wrote on the microblogging site.
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid tribute to Swaraj and recalled his contribution to the party. “My tribute to #SushmaSwaraj Ji on her birth anniversary. A visionary leader who contributed immensely for Bharatiya Janata Party. She will always be remembered as a great orator and above all a great human being,” he tweeted.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa also remembered the Padma Vibhushan awardee as a dynamic leader, outstanding orator, and one of the most successful foreign ministers of India and lauded her contribution to the nation.
