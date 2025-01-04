Here's who is visiting India from Biden admin on last trip before Donald Trump takes office

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan will visit India on Sunday and Monday in the last high-profile meet with India of the outgoing Joe Biden administration. US national security advisor Jake Sullivan will be visiting India(HT_PRINT)

The meet will reportedly focus on strengthening cooperation in strategic technologies, reported news agency Associated Press.

Sullivan will be giving a speech at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi to emphasise the partnership between India and the US as the Biden administration prepares to handover to Donald Trump.

The US national security advisor will discuss defence, space and artificial intelligence as well during his trip. He will also meet Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval and Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

India and US on AI

In 2022, India and the US collaborated on technology initiatives centred around semiconductor production and artificial intelligence development.

The talks were the basis for a deal between US-based company General Electric and Indian company Hindustan Aeronautics to produce jet engines in India.

Relations between India and the US have grown closer, according to AP, under the Modi and Biden administration. In 2024, Biden threw a state dinner for prime minister Narendra Modi.

Diplomatic ties had faced a strain however, after a US prosecutor accusation in 2023 accused an official in PM Modi's government of having a hand in a foiled assassination plot against a Sikh activist in New York, and the killing of another Sikh activist in Canada.