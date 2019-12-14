High Court bars irrelevant questioning of victim in Tejpal case

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:44 IST

The Bombay High Court at Goa has barred irrelevant questioning of the victim, who is fighting a six-year-old case of sexual assault against former senior journalist Tarun Tejpal.

The court on Friday directed the trial court to “not entertain irrelevant and extraneous questioning of the victim”, who had sought court’s protection alleging she was being bombarded with irrelevant questions in the ongoing cross-examination. She had also sought to be ‘screened’ from directly facing Tejpal in the court.

In view of the special circumstances of the case, the High Court allowed the victim to withhold her name, address and other personal details and said she could file her verification and affidavit in a sealed envelope in the High Court.

The trial court had framed charges against Tejpal in September for rape, sexual harassment and wrongful confinement. Tejpal has pleaded not guilty but could be jailed for life if found otherwise.

In August this year, the Supreme Court ordered to complete the trial that has dragged on, within six months.

Tejpal was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently out on bail.