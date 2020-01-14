High court issues notice to tech companies over JNU attack data evidence

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 04:01 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed companies that own Google and WhatsApp, and Apple Inc to preserve information in connection with the violence on campus on January 5. The court sought responses from the three companies.

Justice Brijesh Sethi also issued notice to Delhi government and the city police on the plea by the teachers who had alleged that the attack in the campus was “pre-meditated”.

Appearing for Delhi Police, advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel (criminal), informed the court that they have written to the university authorities to preserve footage of the 135 cameras on the campus. He also told the court that information with regards to two WhatsApp groups—“Friends of RSS” and “Unity against Left” has also been sought from WhatsApp.

“The police is taking steps regarding preservation of evidence, including video footage and data and it has asked the varsity to provide CCTV footage between January 3 and January 6,” he submitted.

As the counsel for the three companies were not present in the court on Monday, the judge only issued notice and posted the matter for Tuesday for further proceedings.

WhatsApp spokesperson declined to comment to specific questions, but pointed out that the app does not store the messages on its servers once they are delivered.Requests to Google and Apple spokespersons for comment went unanswered.

The notices were issued on a plea filed by professors Ameet Parameswaran (School of Arts and Aesthetics), Atul Sood (Centre for Study of Regional Development, School of Social Sciences) and Shukla Vinayak Sawant (School of Arts and Aesthetics). All of them were injured in the violence.

In the petition filed through advocate Abhik Chimni, it said the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) had assembled for a peaceful assembly at Sabarmati T-Point in the JNU campus at 4pm on January 5 where even the petitioners were present.

When the meeting concluded, the teachers were informed that a mob of outsiders, some with masks, carrying rods, lathis and other weapons, were seen on the campus around Periyar Hostel. The plea said the attacks were “premeditated” and “coordinated”, planning for which had been done on various WhatsApp groups.

The petition has said that after the violence, highly disturbing videos and screenshots emerged across media and social media, in particular on WhatsApp, that further point to the premeditated nature and conspiratorial nature of the attack.

“... several persons appear to have used the WhatsApp platform to create different WhatsApp groups with the purpose of inciting hate and violence against the teachers, staff, and students of JNU….,” the petition read, adding the relevant data shared on WhatsApp will act as an important evidence.

The plea said they had sent representations to Delhi Police and Delhi government for preserving the footage and other relevant evidence under the Information Technology Act but no response was obtained. It sought that directions be issued to the Delhi government and city police to retrieve all CCTV footage on JNU campus of January 5.