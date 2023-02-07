Highlight pro-people aspects of Union budget: Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of Parliament (MPs) to highlight the Union budget’s pro-people aspects in their constituencies.

Addressing the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, Modi said the budget has “something for all”. He added this aspect must be underscored at all public meetings and during interactions with people.

A BJP functionary said Modi specifically asked the lawmakers to reach out to the middle class and the poorer sections to explain the benefits that they stand to gain from provisions such as a rejig in the tax slabs.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 presented the budget with the revised tax slabs.

“The MPs also felicitated the PM [Prime Minister] for the budget and the economic policies,” said the functionary, who did not want to be named.

Modi expressed concern over the deaths and destruction the earthquake has caused in Turkey and Syria. He said all possible help is being extended to the countries. The functionary quoted Modi saying that India has sent rescue teams and if required will send more.

Modi spoke about destruction the 2001 earthquake in his home state of Gujarat caused. “He recalled how Kutch was rebuilt after the massive destruction caused by the earthquake in 2001.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON