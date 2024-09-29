Himachal eateries ID row: Vikramaditya Singh meets Kharge, conveys commitment to Cong ideology

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday and assured him on his ‘steadfast’ commitment to the party's ideology and principles, news agency PTI reported. Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh during an interview to PTI, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_28_2024_000189B)(PTI)

The visit comes after he was rebuked by the party's central leadership for his recent remarks on making it mandatory for eateries in the hill state to display the names of its owners.

During his meeting with Kharge, Singh reportedly sought to clarify the high command's concern over his recent remarks. "I apprised Venugopal ji (Congress general secretary in-charge organisation) of the real situation and I assuaged his concerns about ideology and assured him that we are dedicated and loyal soldiers of the party and will not do anything which is against the party line," said Singh.

He also sought to clear the misconception that a move similar to the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is being imposed in Himachal Pradesh. “That was the misconception portrayed by the media. That was taken cognizance by the high command. They had concerns about that also which they expressed, and we assured them by placing the facts and figures before the Congress high command,” Singh added.

Widespread disapproval by Congress leaders on the ‘communal’ nature of the move made Singh to issue a clarification that he was ‘misquoted’ by the media. He said that local apprehensions on the ‘rising’ numbers of migrants in the state was the reason behind his suggestion.

The Congress government itself distanced from its minister's suggestion and said no decision has been taken to make it mandatory for the street vendors to display nameplates or other identification at their stalls.

AICC's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla said he had discussed the issue with Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. "They will be given licences and regulated so that police do not harass them. The designated places will require identification such as Aadhaar cards and licences but there is no requirement for them to display a sign stating their name as the owner," Shukla said last Thursday.