Himachal govt scraps MoU for setting up Ski village at Kullu district

The state cabinet in its meeting held here on Friday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to cancel the memorandum of understanding (MoU) and implementation agreement with M/s Himalayan Ski Village (HSV) Limited for setting up of Ski village at Kullu district.

About the project

Himalayan Ski Village project was first conceptualised for Manali town by Alferd Ford, grandson of world renowned car manufacturer Henry Ford. Alferd Ford’s business company ABF international entered the Indian market in 2005 with spate of investments in mega tourism project. The MoU for the proposed HSV was signed on December 9, 2005. However, a series of protests evoked from the locals who have ardent belief in their local gods. The local environment groups also assessed that the project would impact as many as 12 panchayats and 60 villages. Later, the HSV became a political issue for the two major parties the Congress and BJP. The state government on June 5, 2006 signed an implementation agreement. In 2007, a PIL was filed in the Shimla high court, however, it was withdrawn later. There was no progress in the project and it remained in limbo for years.

Other decisions

The cabinet also decided that the industries department will refund 3% stamp duty out of 6% charged from industrialist at the time of registration, as they had purchased private land for setting up the post harvest processing infrastructure in the state after installation of the unit.

In order to facilitate the farmers in registering tractors, the cabinet decided to relax the condition of minimum one hectare land to 2.5 bigha. It was also decided that if the tractor owner does not have agriculture land, he can submit affidavit regarding land in the name of his father or his mother. It was also decided that on the body of tractors being used for agriculture purpose, only a 4 inch green strip should be affixed.

Further, the cabinet decided to provide government land measuring 13-47-52 hectare respectively in Shilapur, Kalpa tehsil and Murang in Kinnaur district on lease in favour of HPPCL for construction of Kashang Hydro Electric Project Stage II and III in accordance with the provision of HP Lease Rules 2013 on lease amount of ₹180 per year for 40 years, which would increase by 5% after five years, by relaxing the provision of Section 118 HP Land Reforms Act 1972.

It decided to transfer government land situated in Dharmshala tehsil of Kangra district in favour of Union ministry of human resource development for setting up of Central University.

It also gave its nod to amendment in HP Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018. Under this the minimum taxable turnover limit has been enhanced to ₹20 lakh from the exiting limit of ₹10 lakhs.

The cabinet further decided to open a regular veterinary dispensary at Kharsi village in Mandi district and upgrading veterinary dispensary in Tharoch of Shimla to veterinary hospital along-with creation of requisite posts to man these institutions.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 12:21 IST