Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh clarifies vendor policy controversy: 'Loyal soldier of Congress'

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday said that his statements on the vendor policy in the state were unfairly given a communal angle. He clarified that his comments were in line with the law, aiming to protect the interests of Himachal's people while adhering to party ideology. Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh addressing a public meeting. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Singh said, “We raised the issues of the people of Himachal. As far as vending is concerned, giving it a communal form is unfortunate. Himachal has its separate issues. The discussion was about vending zones to be formed in our Municipal Corporations and strengthening them, but it was given a communal and religious form,” ANI reported.

Party's ideology is our ideology: Vikramaditya Singh

Addressing the controversy over restaurant owners' names, Singh said, "Our intention was very clear that we have to protect the interests of Himachal. There is no question of going out of the party's ideology. The party's ideology is our ideology, and it is our responsibility to follow the party's orders. We only raised the voice of the people of Himachal. Giving it a communal colour and linking it to another state is unfortunate."

Not summoned by Congress: Vikramaditya Singh

Vikramaditya Singh met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday amid a row over Singh's recent remarks that it would be mandatory for street vendors to display their identity cards at their shops. The state government later clarified no such decision had been taken.

Singh said he wasn't summoned by Congress leadership. "I was not summoned; I met the leadership of the party as I visited Delhi for pre-scheduled events," he said.

“I have clearly put forth my views before the party's central leadership and have assured them that I am dedicated and loyal soldier of Congress party, and I will always be ready to take Congress' ideology and principles on the ground,” he added, PTI reported.