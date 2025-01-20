Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh: 2 brothers dead after cement-laden truck plunges into ravine in Shimla

PTI |
Jan 20, 2025 06:21 PM IST

Police said the accident occurred near Bagipul Baiju on Dhami-Sunni link road around 1.00 am

Two brothers died after their cement laden truck plunged into a ravine in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, police said.

In the Shimla area of Himachal Pradesh, a truck carrying cement crashed into a ravine on Monday, killing two brothers, according to authorities. (PTI/Bipin Nautiyal/representative)
The victims have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (29) and Vinod Kumar (37), residents of Thhera village in Solan district, officials said.

Police said the accident occurred near Bagipul Baiju on Dhami-Sunni link road around 1.00 am when driver Dinesh lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the ravine.

Also read: Paragliding mishaps kill two tourists in Himachal Pradesh, pilots injured

Locals alerted the police after which a team reached the spot and launched a search operation for the broters' bodies, officials said.

The team with the assistance from locals was able to locate the bodies early Monday. The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital in Sunni for post-mortem, a police officer said.

Also read: Security guard at Jalandhar civil hospital booked for seeking 10,000 bribe

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that further investigation is underway and the family members have been informed.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
