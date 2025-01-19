Paragliding mishaps kill two tourists in Himachal Pradesh, pilots injured

In a tragic incident, two tourists were killed while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh within a span of 24 hours, police reported on Saturday. The death occurred in two separate incidents in the state. A case has been registered under sections 125 (negligent act endangering life) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.(HT_PRINT)

According to PTI, the victims have been identified as Bhavsar Khushi, a woman from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu's Jayash Ram. They were involved in fatal accidents at two different paragliding sites in Himachal's Kangra and Kullu districts.

The first mishap occurred on Saturday at the Indrunag paragliding site near Himachal's Dharamshala where Khushi, a tourist from Ahmedabad, was on a tandem paragliding flight.

While taking off, Khushi fell from the sky and died while the pilot, who fell with her, also sustained injuries. He was later rushed to Tanda Medical College for treatment, according to Vir Bahadur, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Kangra.

"We are investigating all aspects of the incident," Bahadur added.

Meanwhile, the second accident occurred the previous evening near the Garsa landing site in Kullu district where a 28-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu was killed when two paragliders collided mid-air.

While performing acrobatics, one paraglider accidentally struck another, causing both to fall approximately 100 feet.

The pilot, Ashwani Kumar, suffered serious injuries and was transferred to PGI Chandigarh for medical treatment.

A case has been registered under sections 125 (negligent act endangering life) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, with further investigations underway.

The tragic incident comes after a similar incident took place on January 7 when a tourist from Andhra Pradesh died while paragliding in Raison, near Manali.

As per preliminary inquiry, the operator was found to be negligent as the flight did not take off from the site identified by the tourism department. The operator's license was also cancelled.

This led tourism authorities to close the Naga Bagh paragliding site after a preliminary inquiry found operator negligence. The operator's license was subsequently revoked.