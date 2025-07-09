Himachal Pradesh courts receive bomb threat, security heightened in state

District courts in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, Kullu and Nahan on Wednesday received bomb threats via emails, police said. Preventative actions are being taken, and police teams headed by DSP-level officers are on the spot.(PTI File)

Authorities swung into action and the premises of district courts in Shimla, Nahan, Kullu and Rampur were immediately evacuated, they said.

Bomb and dog squads were deployed and a detailed inspection of the court buildings and surrounding areas is being conducted, the police said.

So far, no explosives or suspicious items have been found, they said.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI that emails threatening to blow up court premises in several places, including Shimla and Rampur, were received on Wednesday.

Preventative actions are being taken, and police teams headed by DSP-level officers are on the spot, he added.

The threat prompted an immediate evacuation and heightened security to ensure the safety of the public and court staff, the police said.

SP Gandhi said the Himachal Pradesh Police are coordinating with other states that received similar threats, and an investigation is underway to trace the accused.

In recent months, similar bomb threats were received at the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, HP Secretariat, and Deputy Commissioner's offices. However, all of them turned out to be hoaxes.