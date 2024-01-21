close_game
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh govt declares full holiday tomorrow for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event

Himachal Pradesh govt declares full holiday tomorrow for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event

ByHT News Desk
Jan 21, 2024 02:22 PM IST

It is the first Congress-led state among the three to declare a holiday on the occasion of Ram Mandir's inauguration.

The Himachal Pradesh government declared a public holiday on Monday (January 22) in view of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. All schools, colleges, universities and public offices will remain closed in the state to enable employees to participate in the consecration ceremony's festivities.

Devotees arrive at a Sarayu ghat, ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya(PTI)
Devotees arrive at a Sarayu ghat, ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya(PTI)

“It is hereby notified that full day of 22nd January 2024, (Monday) shall be observed as a public holiday in all departments/boards/corporations/schools/colleges/universities/etc. of Himachal Pradesh government to enable employees on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya. The above holiday will be applicable to the daily wage employees," the notice said.

Notably, it is the first Congress-led state among the three to declare a holiday on the occasion of Ram Mandir's inauguration. Several states, as well as the central government, have declared a half-day holiday for all schools and offices to mark the event.

The move to announce a full holiday on Monday could be seen in contrast to the stance the Congress took to reject the invitation to the ceremony by its leadership. War of words between the Congress and the BJP erupted since Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, along with party veteran Manmohan Singh, denied taking part in the ceremony.

Several Opposition parties have turned down the invitation to the event, claiming the BJP has been trying to score political brownie points.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA politicians, actors, businessmen and sports stars will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

In other Congress-ruled states, including Karnataka, the BJP has been demanding a holiday on Monday, saying it “unfortunate” that chief minister Siddaramaiah is “discouraging and disconnecting” the people of the state. The state government has yet to make a decision.

Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
