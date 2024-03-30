 Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall, multiple roads closed for vehicular movement | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall, multiple roads closed for vehicular movement

PTI |
Mar 30, 2024 03:32 PM IST

A total of 168 roads, including three national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in the state on Friday night.

Higher reaches and tribal areas received fresh spell of snow while low and middle hills were lashed by intermittent hail and rains on Saturday as the local MeT office predicted wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till April 4.

A long vehicular traffic jam witnessed as Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall.(ANI)
A long vehicular traffic jam witnessed as Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall.(ANI)

A Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus turned turtle near Maling in the Kinnaur district after skidding on Saturday morning in the snow but no casualty was reported, an official said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘Snowy retreat’: Parts of J&K, Himachal Pradesh receive fresh snowfall | Pics

Traffic came to a halt at the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang near Manali following heavy snow. Kalpa and Kukumseri received 5 cm of snow followed by Keylong with 3 cm of snow in the past 24 hours.

A total of 168 roads, including three National Highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in the state on Friday night as per the data of the state emergency operation centre. Most of these roads are in a difficult terrain in Lahaul and Spiti, where 159 roads are still to be opened.

READ | 5 national highways, 259 roads closed as snow, rain lash Himachal

Intermittent rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds were witnessed in the state's capital Shimla and some other places, and hailstorm made commuting difficult in Solan.

The Local MeT office had issued an orange warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail, heavy rains and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places in seven out of 12 districts in the state on Saturday.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall, multiple roads closed for vehicular movement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On