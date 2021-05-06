IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh records 1,456 new Covid-19 cases, 28 more deaths
Active cases in the state now stand at 25,475, a senior official said. (HT file photo)
Active cases in the state now stand at 25,475, a senior official said. (HT file photo)
india news

Himachal Pradesh records 1,456 new Covid-19 cases, 28 more deaths

According to data updated till 2 pm, the death toll in the state due to the disease now stands at 1,707 and the case tally at 1,16,252.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 04:28 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,465 Covid-19 cases and 28 fatalities, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 2 pm, the death toll in the state due to the disease now stands at 1,707 and the case tally at 1,16,252.

Active cases in the state now stand at 25,475, the official said.

Also, 1,864 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in Himachal to 89,018, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP