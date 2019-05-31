Himachal Pradesh’s ‘kala jeera’ and ‘chulli oil’ get GI tags

Himachal Pradesh’s ‘kala jeera’ (black cumin) and ‘chulli ‘(dried apricot) oil received Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the government on Thursday.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) for the achievement and said the decision will benefit thousands of cumin seeds and oil producers in the state.

“Not only it will help in preserving the traditional products but will further increase their market potential, boosting the region’s economy,” the chief minister said.

Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to formulate a policy for the registration of GI under policy guidelines issued by the state government.

The chief minister said the Himachal Pradesh Patent Information Centre (HPPIC), located in HIMCOSTE in Shimla, has been declared as the nodal agency for identifying GI of the state and getting these registered under the GI Act to protect the interests of manufacturers, producers and artisans of the state.

A geographical indication tag is used for an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

HPPIC is the first patent information centre in the country to take such an initiative.

Member Secretary DC Rana said the for GI applications of ‘kala zeera’ and ‘chuli oil’ was filed jointly by HPPIC, HIMCOSTE and Kinnaur Chulli/Bhemi oil producers and Kinnaur processor society on behalf of manufacturers and producers.

Registration of these products under GI Act will prevent unauthorised production as well as misuse of the name of these products.

Awareness workshops will be organised by HIMCOSTE at Kalpa and Rekongpeo for stakeholders of the products for formulating an action plan for future strategy.

