Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.37 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 11, 2024, is 24.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.37 °C and 25.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.92 °C and 27.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 12, 2024 22.63 °C Moderate rain
August 13, 2024 28.19 °C Moderate rain
August 14, 2024 26.2 °C Moderate rain
August 15, 2024 24.19 °C Moderate rain
August 16, 2024 25.45 °C Moderate rain
August 17, 2024 22.71 °C Moderate rain
August 18, 2024 25.37 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.78 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.18 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.19 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.46 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 27.31 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.37 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
Follow Us On