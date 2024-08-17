Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.24 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 17, 2024, is 26.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.24 °C and 28.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.4 °C and 26.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 18, 2024
|25.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|25.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|24.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|23.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|25.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|27.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|27.86 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.63 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.94 °C
|Moderate rain
