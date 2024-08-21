Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.7 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 22, 2024 27.37 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 27.43 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 26.25 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 27.91 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 20.22 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 26.95 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 25.53 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.16 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.47 °C Light rain Chennai 31.31 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.43 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.0 °C Light rain Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 21, 2024, is 25.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.7 °C and 27.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.45 °C and 28.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

