Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.51 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 23, 2024 27.52 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 24.49 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 26.38 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 24.05 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 25.55 °C Moderate rain August 28, 2024 27.58 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 27.26 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.43 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.15 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.75 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.07 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 22, 2024, is 26.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.51 °C and 28.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.9 °C and 27.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain.

