Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.51 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024
Aug 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 22, 2024, is 26.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.51 °C and 28.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.9 °C and 27.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 23, 2024
|27.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|24.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|26.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|24.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|25.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|27.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|27.26 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.07 °C
|Moderate rain
