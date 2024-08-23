Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.79 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 24, 2024 22.29 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 24.62 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 24.42 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 23.19 °C Moderate rain August 28, 2024 24.84 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 26.68 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 28.03 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 23, 2024, is 25.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.79 °C and 26.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.67 °C and 23.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

