Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.79 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024
Aug 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 23, 2024, is 25.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.79 °C and 26.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.67 °C and 23.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 24, 2024
|22.29 °C
|Light rain
|August 25, 2024
|24.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|24.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|23.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|24.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|26.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|28.03 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.68 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.97 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.5 °C
|Moderate rain
