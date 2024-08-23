 Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.79 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.79 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 23, 2024, is 25.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.79 °C and 26.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.67 °C and 23.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 24, 2024 22.29 °C Light rain
August 25, 2024 24.62 °C Moderate rain
August 26, 2024 24.42 °C Moderate rain
August 27, 2024 23.19 °C Moderate rain
August 28, 2024 24.84 °C Moderate rain
August 29, 2024 26.68 °C Moderate rain
August 30, 2024 28.03 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.79 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
