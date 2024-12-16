Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 16, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.21 °C and 18.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days: Himachal Pradesh weather update on December 16, 2024 The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 16, 2024, is 19.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.65 °C and 22.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.21 °C and 18.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 17, 2024 19.01 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 17.72 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 18.19 Scattered clouds December 20, 2024 16.58 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 15.36 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 16.30 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 17.07 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.88 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.76 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.61 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.55 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.16 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.