Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 18, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.22 °C and 18.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 19, 2024 16.33 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 16.93 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 15.33 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 16.14 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 17.06 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 15.96 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 14.83 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.24 °C Broken clouds Chennai 23.0 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 24.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds

