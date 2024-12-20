Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 20, 2024





Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days: Himachal Pradesh weather update on December 20, 2024 The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 20, 2024, is 13.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.27 °C and 16.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.23 °C and 17.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 21, 2024 13.50 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 16.44 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 16.76 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 14.09 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 14.20 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 14.41 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 15.60 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.36 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.48 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 22.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.93 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.