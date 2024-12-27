Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 27, 2024
Dec 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 27, 2024, is 13.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.95 °C and 16.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.94 °C and 9.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be snow. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 28, 2024
|13.85
|Rain and snow
|December 29, 2024
|8.34
|Moderate rain
|December 30, 2024
|11.93
|Light rain
|December 31, 2024
|14.45
|Few clouds
|January 1, 2025
|16.69
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|17.11
|Scattered clouds
|January 3, 2025
|19.24
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
