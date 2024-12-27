Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 27, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.94 °C and 9.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be snow. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 28, 2024 13.85 Rain and snow December 29, 2024 8.34 Moderate rain December 30, 2024 11.93 Light rain December 31, 2024 14.45 Few clouds January 1, 2025 16.69 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 17.11 Scattered clouds January 3, 2025 19.24 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.28 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 24.55 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.36 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.42 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.11 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.57 °C Moderate rain

