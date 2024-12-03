Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 4, 2024 19.2 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 18.97 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 18.03 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 15.81 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 10.98 °C Light rain December 9, 2024 13.32 °C Scattered clouds December 10, 2024 13.56 °C Rain and snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.07 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.9 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.26 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 3, 2024, is 16.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.2 °C and 19.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.52 °C and 20.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.