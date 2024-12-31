Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 31, 2024





Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days: Himachal Pradesh weather update on December 31, 2024 The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 31, 2024, is 13.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.37 °C and 17.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.78 °C and 18.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 1, 2025 13.96 Broken clouds January 2, 2025 17.80 Scattered clouds January 3, 2025 19.35 Scattered clouds January 4, 2025 20.76 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 20.76 Sky is clear January 6, 2025 18.16 Light rain January 7, 2025 10.99 Moderate rain

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.65 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.59 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.52 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.91 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.56 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024

