Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 31, 2024, is 13.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.37 °C and 17.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.78 °C and 18.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 1, 2025
|13.96
|Broken clouds
|January 2, 2025
|17.80
|Scattered clouds
|January 3, 2025
|19.35
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|20.76
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|20.76
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|18.16
|Light rain
|January 7, 2025
|10.99
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
