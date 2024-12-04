Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 5, 2024 18.79 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 18.09 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 16.21 °C Broken clouds December 8, 2024 14.5 °C Sky is clear December 9, 2024 3.53 °C Snow December 10, 2024 6.65 °C Rain and snow December 11, 2024 9.91 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.73 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 4, 2024, is 17.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.27 °C and 20.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.37 °C and 19.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.