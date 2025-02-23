Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 23, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 23, 2025, is 13.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.15 °C and 17.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:11 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.81 °C and 18.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 24, 2025 13.83 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 16.60 Scattered clouds February 26, 2025 18.53 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 14.70 Light rain February 28, 2025 15.77 Light rain March 1, 2025 9.62 Moderate rain March 2, 2025 15.61 Moderate rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.52 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.31 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.49 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Few clouds Delhi 21.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.