Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 23, 2025, is 13.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.15 °C and 17.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.81 °C and 18.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 24, 2025
|13.83
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|16.60
|Scattered clouds
|February 26, 2025
|18.53
|Broken clouds
|February 27, 2025
|14.70
|Light rain
|February 28, 2025
|15.77
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|9.62
|Moderate rain
|March 2, 2025
|15.61
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025
