Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 10, 2025, is 14.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.83 °C and 18.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.98 °C and 15.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 11, 2025
|14.59
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|14.72
|Sky is clear
|January 13, 2025
|9.78
|Light rain
|January 14, 2025
|13.49
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|15.26
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|16.63
|Few clouds
|January 17, 2025
|18.11
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025
