Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 10, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 10, 2025, is 14.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.83 °C and 18.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 05:33 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.98 °C and 15.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 11, 2025 14.59 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 14.72 Sky is clear January 13, 2025 9.78 Light rain January 14, 2025 13.49 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 15.26 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 16.63 Few clouds January 17, 2025 18.11 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.2 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 20.24 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.07 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.8 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.66 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.92 °C Sky is clear



