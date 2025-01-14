Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 14, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 14, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 14, 2025, is 12.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.05 °C and 16.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 14, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.53 °C and 16.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 15, 202512.51Sky is clear
January 16, 202515.52Sky is clear
January 17, 20259.46Moderate rain
January 18, 202514.02Sky is clear
January 19, 202517.72Overcast clouds
January 20, 202519.52Overcast clouds
January 21, 202520.92Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.54 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.14 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.87 °C Light rain
Bengaluru25.28 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.82 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad20.81 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.04 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

