Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 16, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 16, 2025, is 8.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.65 °C and 11.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 16, 2025
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.62 °C and 16.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 3.65 °C and 11.68 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 17, 20258.59Light rain
January 18, 202515.16Sky is clear
January 19, 202515.73Overcast clouds
January 20, 202517.04Overcast clouds
January 21, 202519.35Overcast clouds
January 22, 202518.36Overcast clouds
January 23, 202518.32Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.71 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.6 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.37 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.09 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.94 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad24.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.22 °C Light rain


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

