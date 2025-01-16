Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 16, 2025, is 8.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.65 °C and 11.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:38 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.62 °C and 16.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 3.65 °C and 11.68 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 8.59 Light rain January 18, 2025 15.16 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 15.73 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 17.04 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 19.35 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 18.36 Overcast clouds January 23, 2025 18.32 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain



