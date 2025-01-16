Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 16, 2025, is 8.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.65 °C and 11.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.62 °C and 16.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 3.65 °C and 11.68 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 17, 2025
|8.59
|Light rain
|January 18, 2025
|15.16
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|15.73
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|17.04
|Overcast clouds
|January 21, 2025
|19.35
|Overcast clouds
|January 22, 2025
|18.36
|Overcast clouds
|January 23, 2025
|18.32
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.