Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 18, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 18, 2025, is 14.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.98 °C and 17.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:40 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.68 °C and 19.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 19, 2025 14.89 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 18.31 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 17.92 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 17.24 Overcast clouds January 23, 2025 17.55 Broken clouds January 24, 2025 13.83 Light rain January 25, 2025 17.53 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.29 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.99 °C Broken clouds



