Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 19, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 19, 2025, is 16.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.01 °C and 19.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:41 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.78 °C and 19.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 20, 2025 16.37 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 18.93 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 17.69 Overcast clouds January 23, 2025 17.76 Broken clouds January 24, 2025 8.29 Light rain January 25, 2025 15.75 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 19.07 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.03 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.21 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.07 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.93 °C Scattered clouds



