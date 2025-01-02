Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 2, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 2, 2025, is 17.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.24 °C and 20.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:27 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 3, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.81 °C and 21.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 3, 2025 17.27 Few clouds January 4, 2025 19.76 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 21.22 Broken clouds January 6, 2025 18.69 Overcast clouds January 7, 2025 14.88 Light rain January 8, 2025 12.21 Rain and snow January 9, 2025 11.99 Rain and snow



Weather in other cities on January 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 19.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.38 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 22.66 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.21 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.16 °C Broken clouds



