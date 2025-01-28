Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 28, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 28, 2025, is 17.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.67 °C and 21.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:49 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.79 °C and 19.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 29, 2025 17.63 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 18.11 Few clouds January 31, 2025 17.06 Scattered clouds February 1, 2025 17.03 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 16.94 Light rain February 3, 2025 18.87 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 20.29 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.39 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 20.25 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.75 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.3 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.28 °C Broken clouds Delhi 18.01 °C Sky is clear



