Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 16, 2025, is 17.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.51 °C and 19.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.4 °C and 18.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 17, 2025
|17.11
|Moderate rain
|March 18, 2025
|18.11
|Moderate rain
|March 19, 2025
|19.52
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|17.87
|Overcast clouds
|March 21, 2025
|21.69
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|22.30
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|23.14
|Sky is clear
