Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 26, 2025, is 25.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.97 °C and 26.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.9 °C and 27.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 27, 2025
|25.41
|Few clouds
|March 28, 2025
|26.14
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|24.23
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|24.52
|Sky is clear
|March 31, 2025
|24.95
|Sky is clear
|April 1, 2025
|24.92
|Sky is clear
|April 2, 2025
|25.56
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.