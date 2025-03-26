Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 26, 2025, is 25.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.97 °C and 26.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:32 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.9 °C and 27.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 27, 2025 25.41 Few clouds March 28, 2025 26.14 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 24.23 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 24.52 Sky is clear March 31, 2025 24.95 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 24.92 Sky is clear April 2, 2025 25.56 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 34.62 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.98 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.55 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 34.88 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.64 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.58 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.