Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 30, 2024 19.41 °C Sky is clear December 1, 2024 19.66 °C Sky is clear December 2, 2024 18.73 °C Sky is clear December 3, 2024 18.28 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 17.92 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 18.62 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 18.26 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.56 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 22.42 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 21.91 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.9 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.78 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 29, 2024, is 15.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.96 °C and 19.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.49 °C and 20.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

