Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.18 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 17, 2024, is 25.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.18 °C and 28.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.16 °C and 20.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 18, 2024 17.76 °C Moderate rain
September 19, 2024 27.23 °C Moderate rain
September 20, 2024 27.82 °C Light rain
September 21, 2024 27.85 °C Light rain
September 22, 2024 28.27 °C Light rain
September 23, 2024 28.97 °C Light rain
September 24, 2024 27.81 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds
Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on September 17, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
