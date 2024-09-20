Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.88 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 21, 2024 27.97 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 27.54 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 26.73 °C Moderate rain September 24, 2024 28.78 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 27.44 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 25.27 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 23.09 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.61 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.66 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 20, 2024, is 26.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.88 °C and 29.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.19 °C and 29.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

