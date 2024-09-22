Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.69 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 23, 2024 29.42 °C Moderate rain September 24, 2024 29.4 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 27.68 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 26.17 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 24.35 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 25.17 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 24.51 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 22, 2024, is 26.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.69 °C and 28.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.43 °C and 30.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

