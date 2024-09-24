Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.13 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 25, 2024 27.96 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 24.43 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 24.66 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 25.66 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 25.03 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 25.82 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 26.75 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 24, 2024, is 27.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.13 °C and 30.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.58 °C and 28.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

