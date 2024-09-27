Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.0 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 28, 2024 25.5 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 24.96 °C Sky is clear September 30, 2024 26.36 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 26.61 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 27.37 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 26.86 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 26.01 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.93 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.41 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.32 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.36 °C Moderate rain Delhi 30.31 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 27, 2024, is 22.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.0 °C and 25.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.18 °C and 26.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

