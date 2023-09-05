Himachal Pradesh welcomes tourists back after monsoon disruptions; air services resume

Himachal Pradesh has decided to reopen its tourism services to some of its prominent tourist destinations, following the mayhem caused by the rain and landslide, which resulted in losses over ₹10,000 crore for the hill state. Additionally, flight services in Shimla and Dharmashala have been reinstated, with the state offering attractive discounts to entice travellers, news agency PTI reported quoting an official source. Alliance Air from Delhi to Shimla, and further from Shimla to Dharamshala have been resumed. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

A statement from Amit Kashyap, the Director of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, on Tuesday, indicated that popular tourist resorts such as Kasauli, Shimla, Chail, Narkanda, Kinnaur, Dharamshala, Mcleodganj, Palampur, Dalhousie, and Khajjiar have now reopened. Moreover, the roads leading to these destinations have been deemed safe for travel. Kashyap also mentioned that tourists can take advantage of discounts available in many of the hill state's hotels during the current season.

He also highlighted the significance of the tourism sector in the state, which contributes seven per cent, equivalent to over ₹14,000 crore, to the State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP). Additionally, it provides around 14.42 per cent of direct and indirect employment in the state. The hill state endured severe monsoon damage during July and August, resulting in flash floods, landslides, and extensive destruction of both public and private property, as well as the loss of human lives.

In terms of transportation, Kashyap noted that daily flights operated by Alliance Air from Delhi to Shimla, and further from Shimla to Dharamshala, have resumed. The airline has introduced discounted fares for all seats on the Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla route, with rates set at ₹3,000 plus taxes.

Furthermore, to facilitate visitors, the helicopter service provided by Pawan Hans Limited, operating from Chandigarh to Shimla and onward to Rampur, Kullu, Mandi, and Dharamshala under the UDAN scheme, has also been reinstated.

Himachal CM Sukhu visits rain-affected areas

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a visit to the Sujanpur Constituency in Hamirpur district on Tuesday to take a stock of the damage caused by the recent unprecedented rains and landslides. During this visit, he also inspected the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Sukhu announced a significant relief package introduced by the state government, which includes a notable provision for providing tenfold increased compensation to those who have been adversely affected by rain related incidents.

Previously, compensation stood at ₹12,500 for partial damage to concrete houses and ₹10,000 for partial damage to mud houses. However, recognising the magnitude of the damage resulting from these calamities, the government has now raised the compensation to a substantial one lakh rupees.

Under these newly implemented provisions, financial assistance of ₹55,000 is being extended per milch animal, including cows and buffaloes, in the unfortunate event of their death. Moreover, financial support for the loss of sheep and goats has seen an increase from ₹4,000 to ₹6,000.

The chief minister's visit also encompassed areas such as Sachuhi, Bajahar, Jol-Palahi, and other localities within Sujanpur, where he personally oversaw the relief and rehabilitation operations. He issued necessary directives to the local administration to ensure that affected families receive the assistance they require during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies)

