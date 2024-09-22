'Himachal Pradesh's coffers empty because of Sonia Gandhi': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is from Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the hill state has ‘empty’ coffers as the Congress government ‘takes loans which it then gives to Sonia Gandhi,’ the ex-president of the grand old party. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut (File Photo)

The statement from Ranaut, the BJP MP from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, came amid the ongoing financial crisis in the state.

“They take loans and give it to Sonia Gandhi and this has made the state ‘hollow’,” PTI quoted Ranaut as saying on Sunday.

“Everyone is aware that corruption is prevalent and the Congress-ruling governments have ‘hollowed’ their respective states,” she added.

A frequent and bitter critic of the Congress's first family, the Gandhis, the BJP member also accused the Congress of having taken Himachal Pradesh ‘several decades back.’

“Disasters and Congress have taken the state decades back. I would appeal to people to root them out. Our contribution to the disaster funds should go to the CM relief fund. However, everyone knows it goes to the Sonia relief fund,” she remarked.

The Congress party's incumbent government came to power in Himachal Pradesh in December 2022.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the grim financial situation in Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared late last month he, his ministers, chief parliamentary secretaries and chairpersons/vice-chairpersons of boards and corporations would not take salaries ‘for two months.’

However, Sukhu blamed the previous, BJP-led administration for the financial situation.

“If anyone is responsible for this, it is the previous BJP government. They had received around ₹10,000 crore from the revenue deficit grant according to the 15 Finance Commission, and since then this grant has been reducing,” he stated.