Himachal relaxes curfew for morning walkers

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:21 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to relax curfew from 5.30 am to 7 am from Sunday to help people take a morning walk.

The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, held to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in the state.

It also decided to ease curfew for four hours instead of the existing three hours from Monday. In the state capital, the relaxation will be from 10 am to 2 pm.

This would help reduce crowds at shops and help maintain social distancing norms, he said.

CM said the curfew has adversely affected the state’s economy and an action plan is required to revive the economic activities post-lockdown from May 3.

Thakur said help would be provided to the people stranded outside the state. The people willing to return to the state must be allowed after following the medical protocol that included thorough examination and institutional or home quarantine, he said.

He said that all panchayat heads must be provided information on people who had returned to their areas for implementation of the quarantine norms.

CM said that all deputy commissioners must ensure that all the private hospitals and clinics in their jurisdictions function smoothly.

Chief secretary Anil Khachi said that people arriving anywhere in the state from other states must be sensitised regarding the preventive measures.