Himachal reservoirs full to the brim, near danger mark as rains pound state

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:21 IST

Water level in the major reservoirs has neared the danger mark as torrential rains continue to pound Himachal Pradesh.

According to officials, Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries have been in spate in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts.

As per the data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre of state revenue department, the water level in NTPC’s Koldam in Bilaspur district has reached 636.4 feet against the danger mark of 642 feet while the level at Chamera-1 in Chamba has reached 758 feet against the danger mark of 760 feet.

The water level at Chamera-II was measured at 1,156.7 feet against danger level of 1,162 feet and 1,384 .3 feet recorded at Chamera-III of NHPC against 1,397 feet danger mark.

In Bairasiul Power Station reservoir, the water level touched 1,105 feet against the danger mark of 1,122 feet.

The water level at Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB), Nangal has reached 1,672 feet. The reservoir can store water upto 1,680 feet.

In Pandoh dam in Mandi district , the level has breached 2,900 feet mark against the danger mark of 2,941 feet.

Karcham Wangtu reservoir in Kinnaur is filled upto 1,808.7 feet against the danger mark of 1,810 feet while the level is almost nearing the danger level at Shontong project at 1,445 feet (danger mark here is 1445.8 feet).

As a precaution, excess water was released from Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd’s (SJVNL) 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri plant -- India’s largest hydro project in Kinnaur district -- which led to flooding in the Satluj river, an official said.

Authorities have also opened the floodgates of Karcham-Wangtu, Shongtong, Larji, Pandoh, Bhakhra and Chamera projects to discharge excessive water. Though the inflow of water into state’s Pong and Bhakra dam increased dramatically due to heavy rainfall, authorities said there was no need for worry as the reservoirs have surplus capacity.

Due to silting in the river Satluj and its tributaries, the electricity generation was temporarily suspended at 1,091 megawatt (MW) Karcham Wangtoo Project, 420 MW Rampur project, 1,290 MW Bhawa Project and 320 MW Baspa project. All the five projects will resume operations after the silt level reaches the permissible level of 5,000 ppm.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 11:20 IST